Simmons & Clark Jewelers survives nearly 100 years as a small business in Detroit

Owning a small family business can be rewarding, but it's not easy. About half of all small-owned businesses fail within the first five years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

An iconic Detroit jewelry store, Simmons and Clark Jewelers, has been around since 1925 and has seen its ups and downs over the years – yet it is still going strong.

Located on Broadway Street across from the Detroit Opera House, the Simmons have been selling dreams and proving that business and family can successfully mix for three generations now.

Simmons and Clark Jewelers on Broadway Street in Detroit has been around for 99 years.

"The mirrors on the walls are all original from when they built the store, our safe is original from when they built the store," Michael Simmons, the current owner, said. "Back in 1920, my grandfather moved up to Detroit because Henry Ford was paying that unheard of $5 a day in wages and Detroit was just booming."

Detroit looked a lot different back then, and Fred Simmons, Michael's grandfather, wanted a piece of it. So in the heart of downtown Detroit, Simmons and Clark opened its door and right away took a page from the Henry Ford playbook – offering credit.

It was a revolutionary idea back in the mid-1920s.

Fred Simmons

"My grandfather and Harry Clark offered $1 down, $1 a week to customers so they have a payment plan – so they could have that luxury, that engagement ring, watch, whatever it might be," Michael said. "They could afford to pay it and also start establishing credit."

Tucked among the luxury jewels on display at Simmons and Clark Jewelers are advertisements from back in the day, kept as a reminder of how far they have come. One ad showcased a diamond ring for $24.50.

1937 advertisement at Simmons and Clark Jewelers

"Actually, in this particular time… July 23, 1937, (customers) had no money down and (had to pay) 50 cents a week," Michael said.

When Fred Simmons and Harry Clark first opened their jewelry store, they faced stiff competition with 236 rival jewelers in Detroit.

"It was a huge number. The idea that we are kind of the last one standing, it's sad, but it makes me feel great that we had the right secret sauce," Michael said.

A secret sauce that was truly kept in the family – Fred Simmons worked alongside his son, Michael's father, and then it was Michael's turn.

"I knew I was coming into the business since I was 6 years old," the current owner said.

Michael learned what it took to run a business simply by being at the store. The connection and collaboration between his father and grandfather led to great sales, but Michael said it was always more than money.

"It's the personal service, the personal touch. We make every effort to make it a great experience for you. No high pressure, no nothing," Michael said. "Also, I'm a huge believer of touching, feeling, seeing the item and a photo still can't do that."

Simmons and Clark Jewelers over the years.

It wasn't always sunny skies and smooth sailing, however. Detroit has seen its share of dark days, so Simmons and Clark Jewelers adapted and expanded its inventory.

"Dish sets, linens, fishing tackle, Polaroid cameras… radios," Michael said. "My favorite was the AM toilet paper radio dispenser."

But the customer always came first, even when things were bleak.

"There is always hope. I always believe in that; (I'm) a very positive thinker," Michael said. "I knew there were people out there who were committed to the city."

And after 99 years since opening its doors, Simmons and Clark Jewelers remains in business and shows no signs of shutting down in the near future.

It's possible the fourth generation will take over one day, according to Michael. He has two daughters, but is not putting any pressure on them. He simply wants them to be as happy in their professional life as he is.

"My grandfather worked til he was 94. My dad til 93. So I have another 30-plus years in me," Michael said.