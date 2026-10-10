Single-engine airplane crashes in Flint, none injured

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A single-engine aircraft crashed along the highway this afternoon when that engine failed.

According to Flint Township Police, the aircraft had only the pilot onboard, and they were not injured in the crash. The small craft was descending towards Bishop Airport when a mechanical failure caused the engine to stop.

The pilot landed the plane along the shoulder of I-69, near I-75. No other vehicles were damaged.

Flint Township police investigators are working with the FAA and authorities at Bishop Airport to investigate the cause of the engine failure.