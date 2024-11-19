Sleeping with the TV on - is it good for your health?

When you want to fall asleep at night, do you have a bedroom TV on? And what if your significant other wants to turn it off in trying to sleep? Who wins that argument?

If you like to fall asleep with a TV show or movie playing, you’re not alone. Many people seem to have the same bedtime ritual. But, why is that?

"I know we're not supposed to have our TV on at night, but I think more than half of Americans fall asleep with their TVs on," said Dr. Chivonna Childs, Cleveland Clinic. "It is soothing, it is calming to us, it's almost akin to having white noise."

Childs, a psychologist, says some people may also like to have a show or movie on to help distract them from racing thoughts or feelings of loneliness.

And while that may be beneficial in the moment, being exposed to blue light from your TV or phone can ultimately disrupt your quality of sleep.

Research shows blue light can prevent the body from releasing melatonin, which plays a crucial role in regulating your sleep/wake cycle.

Doctor Childs says if you’re not getting good sleep, it can affect both your mental and physical health.

On top of that, the content you watch could impact your dreams.

"When you're falling asleep, I would be very mindful of what you're watching. Let's watch something like a romance or a comedy," she said. "I would avoid watching true crime. I would avoid watching any news, because that can be anxiety-provoking. Watch something that makes you feel good at night."

You can watch the news to get caught up - but just follow it with something that makes you smile - or find some relaxation in the weather forecast..

Doctor Childs says you could try reading, journaling, meditating or listening to calming music that will get you in sleep mode.

Also you could use a sound machine or have a fan going for some background noise.