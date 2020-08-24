SMART looking to train and hire new bus operators

SMART is looking to hire and train new fixed route and connector bus operators.

While you're training you'll earn between $12.30 an hour, up to $14.50 depending on the operator.

And then the pay rate bumps up from there to around $16 - $17 dollars an hour. All positions are full time.

SMART is looking for applicants with a good driving record and the ability to obtain a commercial driver's license if you don't have one already.

You should also be available to work split shifts, weekends, and holidays, especially during your first two years on the job.

