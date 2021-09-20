Sneak peek: Motor Bella at the M1 Concourse will be a very different kind of auto show

One of the most incredible car events in the county starts this week at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac.

Motor Bella promises one of the most unique auto shows this area has seen and Monday, Dave Spencer got a sneak peek. There will be 350 vehicles for spectators to see from 35 different brands.

Also on display will be 20 ultra-luxury cars and there will be five to 10 new car unveilings with some surprises.

One of the key themes will be the interactive nature of Motor Bella. Spectators can ride with professional drivers for "hot laps," they can test drive electric cars and watch off-road vehicles tackle the rugged dirt track course.

Motor Bella opens to the public Thursday. You can buy tickets at the gate or online, $15 for adults on Thursday and Friday, and on Saturday and Sunday $20.

For seniors 65 and older, it is $12 for a ticket, children 7 to 12 is $10 and kids 6 and under are free.

For more information, go to the website HERE.

