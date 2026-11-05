Joanna Whaley become first transgender state representative in Michigan history

article

The Brief Joanna Whaley is the first openly transgender woman to be elected to the state legislature. On Tuesday Whaley, a Democrat, garnered 62 percent of the vote to defeat Republican Ron Kokinda. Whaley represents Allen Park, Lincoln Park Melvindale, and a portion of Southgate.



Democrat Joanna Whaley made history on election night, becoming the first transgender member of the state legislature.

Big picture view:

Whaley, who represents a portion of Downriver, won with 62 percent of the vote, defeating Republican Ron Kokinda for the District state representative seat.

The 38-year-old Lincoln Park resident is a political newcomer and is the first openly transgender woman to be elected.

"We didn't vote for history, but we made it last night," she said in a social media video. "Our communities went to the polls yesterday and you made your voices heard. You didn't vote for who I am, but what I will do in our community.

"While some tried to make me the story, you never lost the point."

Whaley: ‘We can’t afford our bills'

Dig deeper:

Whaley's district includes Allen Park, Melvindale, Lincoln Park and a portion of Southgate.

Her post-election statement focused on inflation, which was a large part of her campaign messaging.

"We can't afford our bills, we can't afford our health care," she said. "We have feared the government infringing on our rights for far too long."

Whaley says she will work to serve Democrats, Republicans and all residents in-between.

She is a parent and chaplain who deals with clinical spiritual care in local hospitals – which in some cases, involves end-of-life care.

After her primary win in August, Whaley spoke to FOX 2 about her focus on the issues.

"They didn't vote because of identity," she said at the time. "They voted because I'm showing up for their issues, trying to get tough on utility companies, health care reform and protecting freedom for everybody in our state."

On Wednesday, Whaley said she will be an active voice for her constituents in Lansing.

"I am going to be a hands-on state representative and I'm going to be available to our communities so you can feel heard and seen here in our state," Whaley said.