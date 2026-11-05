Owner of shuttered Kuzzo's Chicken & Waffles arraigned on felony tax charges

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The Brief The owner of the now-closed Kuzzo's Chicken & Waffles has been arraigned for tax crimes. Ronald Bartell, a former Detroit Lions player, is charged with five counts of felony tax crimes. Bartell, 44, if convicted, could be sentenced for five years in prison.



The owner of the now-closed Kuzzo's Chicken & Waffles is facing felony tax charges.

The backstory:

Ronald Bartell was arraigned Tuesday for allegedly violating Michigan tax law, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

Bartell, 44, of Detroit, created Kuzzo’s LLC as the business entity which he operated Kuzzo’s Chicken and Waffles in Detroit from 2015 to 2026.

In summer of 2025 police first conducted an investigation at Kuzzo's and carried out a search warrant.

Kuzzo's owner charged

Dig deeper:

Bartell allegedly violated state sales tax laws, with five counts of failure to file/false return/payment, a five-year felony.

"Michigan businesses are expected to properly collect, report, and remit the sales tax they collect to the state Department of Treasury," said Nessel in a statement. "Sales tax revenue provides essential funding to our public schools and local governments.

"Businesses that cheat will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Bartell, a former Detroit Lions player, opened the soul food restaurant in 2015.

Flashback: Kuzzo's closes

Kuzzo's was a beloved staple on Livernois, also known as the Avenue of Fashion historic shopping district.

It was known for soul food, including its namesake of fried chicken with waffles, along with collard greens.

Bartell closed the restaurant in February of this year.

"Thank you, Detroit, for believing in us, rocking with us, and making this journey unforgettable," he wrote on social media. "This isn't goodbye, it's see you soon. Stay tuned for what's next."