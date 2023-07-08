South Fulton mayor released after being arrested for trespassing, burglary

The mayor of South Fulton was arrested Saturday morning. Khalid Kamau was later booked into Fulton County Jail on the charges of criminal trespass and burglary in the first degree.

His bond was set at $11,000. Around 8 p.m., the mayor was released.

"I do want to thank the South Fulton police and the staff of officers for their courteous and professional service throughout the day," Kamau told reporters as he exited the jail. He would not answer any questions about the charges.

Although the City of South Fulton would also not reveal details about the arrest, they released the following statement:

"The City of South Fulton is committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their position, are subject to the same fair and just treatment. As the investigation is still ongoing, we are unable to provide further details at this time."

FOX 5 Atlanta caught up with Kamau at the South Fulton precinct earlier in the day, and was able to speak with him briefly.

"I just wanted to see the house," Kamau told FOX 5 reporter Deidra Dukes. "I do apologize to the owners. I thought it was abandoned."

Sources said that the property owner on Cascade Palmetto Highway held Kamau at gunpoint until cops arrived, but police have not confirmed that.

In his mugshot, he wore a big smile. Moments earlier, he said he was sorry.

"I apologize for the negative attention that this is brought to our city," Kamau said. "I hope that the spotlight on our city right now will highlight some of the inequities that have been happening."

When Deidra pressed the mayor if he was admitting guilt of the charges, he replied, "I think that's for the voters to decide."

Mayor Pro Tempore Natasha Williams-Brown was called in to serve as temporary mayor on Saturday while Kamau was unavailable.

Mayor Khalid Kamau was sworn in as mayor in January 2022.

Almost immediately, he began butting heads with other city officials. Shortly after he was sworn in, he was admonished by the city council for calling for the resignation of three appointed city workers.

In July 2022, he announced that he was suing city council members and the city attorney for what he called violations of the Open Records Act and details about investigations he thought the public should know about.

In March 2023, members of the city council filed a lawsuit seeking to remove Kamau from office, saying he violated a city charter.

In April 2023, the police shut down a community Easter egg hunt because the mayor's office didn't obtain a permit for the event. Kamau said at the time that he believed the shutdown was a move of retaliation by city leaders and the chief of police.

During his campaign for mayor, Kamau promised to move into a troubled apartment complex before making a decision about its future. He fulfilled that promising and gained national exposure by doing so.

Before being elected to city council in 2017, Kamau worked as a labor and community organizer.

