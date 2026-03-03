Pontiac High School teacher fired after being caught on video using profanity at her students

The Brief A teacher in Pontiac was caught on camera using profanity at her students in what one mother says was not the first time. The video was posted by a student's mother, who sent exclusive additional footage to FOX 2. The school district responded to the video, saying the behavior of the teacher does not reflect their value or standards they expect from staff members.



A video is spreading across the internet of a teacher at Pontiac High School using inappropriate language while yelling at her students.

Big picture view:

The Pontiac School District said on Facebook that a video taken by a student in a classroom has been circulating around the internet. The video was posted by the student's mother, who sent exclusive additional footage to FOX 2.

The video shows the teacher, whose identity is being kept hidden, yelling and using language at her students.

The mother of the student claimed there had been multiple incidents.

What they're saying:

The school district responded to the video, saying the behavior of the teacher does not reflect their value or standards they expect from staff members.

"The matter was addressed promptly, and the employee involved no longer works for the district," they wrote. "The wellbeing of our students remains our highest priority. We appreciate our families’ continued support as we work to ensure instructional continuity and maintain a safe, respectful learning environment."

If you want to watch the video, you can view it in the player above.