The Brief The Michigan Department of Transportation has started construction on I-94 in Wayne County with plans to completely rebuild the freeway. However, that also means the removal of hundreds of trees along the highway.



Construction season is upon Metro Detroit and crews are not waiting around to get started.

The unofficial state flower — the orange barrel — is going up along I-94 in Wayne County, kicking off a multi-year project dubbed Restore 94.

While the ensuing construction delays will be a headache for drivers, there is another eyesore associated with the roadwork: the removal of hundreds of trees.

Local perspective:

A FOX 2 viewer sent an email with concerns about the destruction of an "entire forest between freeways!"

"It was the most heartbreaking thing I've ever seen. Why are they cutting all these trees? Why make everything so ugly?"

She also observed plenty of deer walking around the stumps.

That correspondence came from viewer Sheila, who is raising a question that other motorists may also be wondering: why have rows of trees been removed from the side of the highway?

Trees cut down alongside I-94 in Wayne County.

Big picture view:

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the 13-mile construction project seeks to completely rebuild I-94. Starting with the soil, crews hope to completely redo the busy road.

Of course, the traffic doesn't stop just because the road ceases to exist. MDOT's Diane Cross said the trees were removed to create temporary lanes for the detoured drivers.

"You have to have room to be able to move the roadway in here," she said. "We’re also moving some electrical towers and we have to put drainage in, we have to do new bridges at Inkster and at Ecorse to hold the new roadway that's going on. There’s a lot of work that has to happen in this median before we can even switch traffic onto the westbound side and rebuilding the road itself."

And as for the deer, Cross said they are expected to move on as well.

The tree removal is expected to end well before the project ramps up later this summer.

"Once that’s done, it’s probably not going to be an issue during any of the further construction," said Cross.

Dig deeper:

For those that are interested, the chopped-down wood will find a home. That's a decision up to the contractor.

However, MDOT also plans to plant about 3,000 new trees by the time the project is over.