Splashdown: Wild police pursuit video ends with crash into Michigan pond

The Brief Newly released police video shows a fleeing suspect crash into a Kent County pond. The Kent County Sheriff's Office pursued a felious assault suspect who crashed into a pond before surrendering. Inside the vehicle the man had at least seven guns with methamphetamine.



A wild police pursuit near Grand Rapids ended with a suspect's splashdown in a West Michigan pond.

The backstory:

The soggy 39-year-old driver surrendered to police after the crash. The felonious assault suspect was found to have seven firearms and methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office released video of the April pursuit and arrest this week.

The man had been uncooperative with law enforcement the night before, according to authorities.

The Kent County man was located the next day in his vehicle and sparked the pursuit.

"As the suspect went under an overpass, a deputy used spike strips to deflate the tires and a pursuit began," said a statement by the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Dig deeper:

He was charged with a lengthy list of counts including:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Carrying a concealed weapon

Prohibited person possessing a firearm

Flee and elude 3d degree

Assault with intent to do great bodily harm

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Domestic Violence

Destruction of personal property less than $200