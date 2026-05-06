Splashdown: Wild police pursuit video ends with crash into Michigan pond
FOX 2 - A wild police pursuit near Grand Rapids ended with a suspect's splashdown in a West Michigan pond.
The backstory:
The soggy 39-year-old driver surrendered to police after the crash. The felonious assault suspect was found to have seven firearms and methamphetamine inside the vehicle.
The Kent County Sheriff's Office released video of the April pursuit and arrest this week.
The man had been uncooperative with law enforcement the night before, according to authorities.
The Kent County man was located the next day in his vehicle and sparked the pursuit.
"As the suspect went under an overpass, a deputy used spike strips to deflate the tires and a pursuit began," said a statement by the Kent County Sheriff's Office.
Dig deeper:
He was charged with a lengthy list of counts including:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Prohibited person possessing a firearm
- Flee and elude 3d degree
- Assault with intent to do great bodily harm
- Assault with a dangerous weapon
- Domestic Violence
- Destruction of personal property less than $200
The Source: Information for this report is from the Kent County Sheriff's Office.