The Brief Spotted Lanternfly was confirmed in Berrien County, a major producer of grapes and target of the invasive pest. The non-native species has been identified in several Michigan counties as it spreads around the state. Grape producers should be on high alert for the pest.



Michigan agriculture specialists have identified more spotted lanternfly in the state after a confirmation in Berrien County.

The pest's spread in Michigan is not surprising, but represents another challenge for officials hoping to slow the tide of invasive species moving into the state.

New Spotted Lanternfly detection

Officials with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the U.S. Department of Agriculture made the confirmation after a cooperative invasive species group found spotted lanternfly in the southwest Michigan county.

Big picture view:

Monitoring by The Southwest Corner Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area group identified the pest after surveillance efforts in the area.

While the pest does not kill plants, heavy infestations can can stress vegetation and cause damage to nearby crops.

Berrien County is known for producing much of Michigan's grape crops. Spotted Lanternfly is attracted to the vines and can kill the plants.

These images of spotted lanternfly are provided by the Michigan Department of Rural Development. Credit goes to the Michigan Department of Rural Development and the State of Michigan. Expand

What they're saying:

"While spotted lanternfly can impact plants and cause crop damage when populations are high, it does not pose a risk to human or animal health," said MDARD Director Tim Boring. "MDARD, in partnership with Michigan State University Extension, has been working with fruit growers to help prepare them for spotted lanternfly and understand how to spot this invasive pest."

"The recent detection of spotted lanternfly in Berrien County highlights the importance of continued monitoring by growers in this region," said Rufus Isaacs, MSU Extension "Tree-of-heaven, grapevines and hops are among spotted lanternfly’s preferred hosts."

Invasive pest in Michigan

The lanternfly was most recently confirmed in Washtenaw County.

It's also been confirmed in Jackson, Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, and Wayne counties.

Dig deeper:

If you see Spotted Lanternfly

Anyone that sees spotted lanternfly should report the detection with either Michigan's DNR Eyes in the Field tool or their local MSU Extension office.

Squish it! You do not need to report the sighting. MDARD is already aware confirmed populations of spotted lanternfly in these counties.

Focus pest management in areas where spotted lanternfly is most abundant. Traps or insecticidal soaps and oils can be effective and limit residual effects.

Consider contacting a certified pesticide applicator for information about appropriate treatment methods if there is a large infestation on your property.

Be diligent if you choose to apply pesticide yourself. Always follow the instructions on the pesticide label and wear appropriate personal protective equipment.