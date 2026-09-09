Detroit police bust vape shop selling to minors

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The Brief Detroit police busted a smokeshop after receiving a tip that they were selling to minors. The Fire Cloud Smoke shop was also caught selling marijuana to an undercover officer.



Detroit police shut down a smoke shop on the city's west side after receiving a tip they had been selling vapes and marijuana to minors.

Fire Cloud Smoke Shop is located on Joy Road near Greenfield.

Detroit police say they were tipped off that the store was selling tobacco products to minors.

After undercover officers visited the shop, they were sold marijuana as well.

A search warrant was executed at the location where a firearm was also found in addition to a "substantial stash of marijuana."

What they're saying:

"What goes through your mind because it seems like these types of places keep popping up through the city. It’s frustrating but our commitment to the community we will find them and do exactly what we’re doing right now. There is no place for this in the city of Detroit," said 1st Assistant Chief Franklin Hayes with Detroit police.