St. Patrick's Day sober rides: AAA offers Tow To Go this holiday weekend

The Brief AAA's Tow To Go will transport you and your vehicle up to 10 miles if you are drunk and do not have a ride. It is designed as a confidential, last resort service for people who did not plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Tow To Go is available from 6 p.m. March 14 until 6 a.m. March 18.



If you'll be indulging in green beer or Guinness to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, be sure you have a safe, sober ride home.

Fail to plan ahead? That doesn't mean you should get behind the wheel while drunk. Instead, contact AAA's Tow To Go service. You can use Tow To Go even if you are not an AAA customer.

It is designed as a confidential service for people who did not plan ahead and designate a sober driver, so appointments cannot be booked in advance. The service will take you home and tow your vehicle home or somewhere within 10 miles.

The service is considered to be a last resort if there's no other way home, such as Uber or Lyft.

Related article

When and where is Tow To Go available?

Tow To Go is available from 6 p.m. March 14 until 6 a.m. March 18.

Tow To Go is an option in Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Colorado. The service is also available in Denver, Colo.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Fort Wayne and South Bend, Ind.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or if weather is severe.

To use Tow to Go, call 855-286-9246.