State still counting on 2020 census response despite pandemic

The pandemic may have put a lot on hold in the world right now, but the State is still counting on your response to the 2020 Census.

There's still time for you to respond, whether it's by internet, mail or the phone. It's nine questions for a better tomorrow.

"Most of the activities at the Census Bureau are either suspended or delayed. For example, the Census Bureau is not conducting field operations," says Xuan Liu with the Southeast Michigan Council on Governments. But that shouldn't prevent citizens from responding.

The Southeast Michigan Council On Governments, also known as SEMCOG is managing southeast Michigan's response to the census.

By responding to the census questions, the region can receive money from the federal government for much-needed resources.

"From health care to education to infrastructure, like fixing the road, so financially it's very important to fill up the census forms," Liu says.

SEMCOG says it has found a way to track how many people in SE Michigan are responding to the census questions.

Advertisement

"If you go to our website you can access this tool that shows the current response already," Liu says. Right now Huntington Woods is leading with 85.2%

That response varies in comparison to Highland Park, which currently has less than a 40% response rate.

Lack of internet access is not the only factor for a slower response.

"It's hard to count households and populations. For example, renters are harder to count than homeowners."

The original plan for complete data collection for the 2020 census was set for August, but as the COVID-19 crisis continues that deadline has been extended to October.



You can get more information at www.semcog.org or at www.my2020census.gov.