Sterling Heights motorcyclist dies after multi-car crash on 18 Mile Road

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The Brief One person is dead after a multi-car crash on 18 Mile Road Monday afternoon. Investigators say a 35-year-old Sterling Heights man was riding a yellow Suzuki motorcycle east on 18 Mile when he crashed with a car. Police say the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he later died.



A multi-vehicle crash in Sterling Heights left a motorcyclist dead on 18 Mile on Monday afternoon.

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On Monday, Sterling Heights police say the three-vehicle crash occurred on eastbound 18-Mile Road east of Mound Road. Investigators say a 35-year-old Sterling Heights man was riding a yellow Suzuki motorcycle east on 18 Mile when a black Dodge Durango exited a private drive on the south side, crashing into the motorcycle.

The crash caused the motorcyclist to fly off his bike. The motorcycle was then pushed into the westbound lanes of 18 Mile when it crashed into a silver Dodge Nitro going west.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation. Meanwhile, police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash as of Monday evening.

What you can do:

Officials are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact Sterling Heights police.

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