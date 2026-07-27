Stevens, El-Sayed face off in high-stakes Michigan US Senate debate

The Brief Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed debated on FOX 2 as the primary election creeps up. Oakland University Professor Trumbore said both candidates appeared determined to stay on message. Michigan voters can make their choice on Aug. 4.



With just a week until Michigan's primary election, the debate between Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed on FOX 2 Detroit may have been the first and only time some voters got to see the candidates discuss the issues at length.

Big picture view:

Dr. Peter Trumbore is very familiar with both candidates. FOX 2 asked him whether he learned anything new about either of them. He said no, but was quick to point out that isn't really the point of these debates. Instead, they showcase how well candidates can defend what they believe in.

Professor Trumbore said both candidates reinforced the images they've been building throughout their campaigns. Stevens leaned into her record, emphasizing her four terms in Congress and portraying herself as the experienced "workhorse." El-Sayed continued presenting himself as the political outsider and an agent for change.

Stevens also challenged El-Sayed's focus, arguing he has spent more time pursuing national attention than addressing everyday "kitchen table" issues affecting Michigan families. Meanwhile, El-Sayed repeatedly criticized Stevens for accepting corporate campaign donations, including from some of the same donors supporting Republican Mike Rogers' campaign.

In the end, Trumbore said both candidates appeared determined to stay on message.

"I think neither of them are being as clear as they could be," said Dr. Peter Trumbore. "What I do like is they are engaging with policy issues. They have heeded the advice of the moderator. They are not just ripping into each other. I don't think any candidate made any missteps. No one has a soundbite that could get used against them, and by that metric they are doing a good job."

This could have been many voters' first impression of the candidates, and it could prove meaningful as they cast their ballots next week.

Dig deeper:

Moments after the debate, the candidates took questions from media outlets from around Michigan and across the country.

Total spending in the Democratic Senate primary has topped $70 million. It has been called the second most expensive Senate primary in history.

El-Sayed, the progressive candidate in the race, has pledged not to accept corporate campaign donations. The vast majority of his fundraising has come from individual donors. He has raised more than $15 million so far. The UAW, National Nurses United and several other unions are backing his campaign.

Stevens, viewed as the establishment candidate in the race, has raised more than $11 million. She is also backed by an additional $41 million to $50 million in outside Super PAC spending. AIPAC is among the major groups supporting her.

FOX 2 asked both candidates whether, if they win the primary and are elected in November, their votes in the Senate would belong to the people they represent.

What's next:

Michigan voters can make their choice on Aug. 4.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: