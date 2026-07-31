Stevens, El-Sayed make final push as new poll shows El-Sayed leading

The Brief Congresswoman Haley Stevens and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed have several campaign events ahead of Tuesday’s primary as tensions heat up. El-Sayed was in Dearborn Friday just days before voters decide between him and Stevens.



It’s the final weekend of campaigning for the Democrats running to take on Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers in November.

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Congresswoman Haley Stevens and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed have several campaign events ahead of Tuesday’s primary as tensions heat up.

On Friday night, Democratic Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed was in Dearborn just days before voters decide whether he or Congresswoman Haley Stevens will face lone Republican Mike Rogers for the Senate in November.

The Stevens-El-Sayed race is considered the most expensive Democratic Senate primary ever, according to campaign finance data.

The barbs during their final debate on FOX 2 Monday continued into Friday, with Stevens hitting back at her challenger’s claim that she is, quote, "the least capable candidate in America."

What they're saying:

Stevens said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Abdul, we were both on the ballot in 2018. I was capable of winning my competitive primary and general election. You lost. You lost by over twenty points to Gretchen Whitmer and you will lose to Mike Rogers by talking like this."

FOX 2 asked voters what they think about the bitterness and what really matters to them.

"I’m focused on the information that y’all have to help the community besides throwing jabs at each other," said Detroit resident Kara Martin. "I think that’s more solely for social media and not helping us at all. So give us more information about the work that you’re bringing, what you’re going to do to help Michigan."

"I think that’s like the biggest thing," said Jacob Kieltyka. "I mean, there’s definitely probably some undecided voters too, which maybe a couple little things might sway them. I think everyone kind of has their candidate made up right now."

"So I would be remiss if I didn’t say that maybe I’m not as informed as I need to be about next week’s primaries specifically," said Zamar Garris. "For me, when it comes to elections, I’m more focused on who has the heart of the people. I know people are focused on the economy. I know people are focused on certain policies. I mean, I think we’re all one-policy voters. One policy either makes or breaks us. So for me, I’m just more focused on who cares more about the overall community."

By the numbers:

A new poll from Emerson College shows El-Sayed leading Stevens, 54% to 39%.

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