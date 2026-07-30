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Suspect killed by Macomb County Sheriff deputy after fleeing police

By Jack Nissen
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 30, 2026 1:18 PM EDT
Published July 30, 2026 1:18 PM EDT

The Brief

    • An armed suspect is dead after charging Macomb County Sheriff's deputies on Thursday.
    • The suspect was wanted for a felonious assault case out of Chesterfield Township when they contacted deputies.
    • Police shot the man in Ray Township on 26 Mile. 

(FOX 2) - A suspect was killed after being shot by a Macomb County deputy after he charged toward police while armed with a weapon.

The shooting followed a police pursuit on Thursday afternoon that started at the intersection of 26 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

Deadly Macomb County police shooting

Big picture view:

The deputy shot the suspect shortly after 12 p.m. in Ray Township after a suspect wanted in connection with a felonious assault fled police.

The sheriff's office first received information from Chesterfield Township police about the individual who was armed may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

At 12:02 p.m., deputies made contact with the suspect at the intersection of 26 Mile and Gratiot Avenue. The suspect failed to follow deputies' commands when he backed his vehicle into a patrol motorcycle. 

During the encounter, a deputy fired their weapon.

The suspect fled westbound on 26 Mile Road, pursued by police. A short time later, the suspect stopped his vehicle in the roadway and exited the vehicle. 

He was armed with a weapon. The suspect then charged towards deputies and an officer fired their weapon, striking the suspect.

Dig deeper:

The Oakland County Sheriffs Office will now oversee the investigation. 

The Source: The Macomb County Sheriff's Office was cited for this story. 

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