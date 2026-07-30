Suspect killed by Macomb County Sheriff deputy after fleeing police
(FOX 2) - A suspect was killed after being shot by a Macomb County deputy after he charged toward police while armed with a weapon.
The shooting followed a police pursuit on Thursday afternoon that started at the intersection of 26 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.
Deadly Macomb County police shooting
Big picture view:
The deputy shot the suspect shortly after 12 p.m. in Ray Township after a suspect wanted in connection with a felonious assault fled police.
The sheriff's office first received information from Chesterfield Township police about the individual who was armed may be experiencing a mental health crisis.
At 12:02 p.m., deputies made contact with the suspect at the intersection of 26 Mile and Gratiot Avenue. The suspect failed to follow deputies' commands when he backed his vehicle into a patrol motorcycle.
During the encounter, a deputy fired their weapon.
The suspect fled westbound on 26 Mile Road, pursued by police. A short time later, the suspect stopped his vehicle in the roadway and exited the vehicle.
He was armed with a weapon. The suspect then charged towards deputies and an officer fired their weapon, striking the suspect.
Dig deeper:
The Oakland County Sheriffs Office will now oversee the investigation.
The Source: The Macomb County Sheriff's Office was cited for this story.