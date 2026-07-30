Suspect killed by Macomb County Sheriff deputy after fleeing police

The Brief An armed suspect is dead after charging Macomb County Sheriff's deputies on Thursday. The suspect was wanted for a felonious assault case out of Chesterfield Township when they contacted deputies. Police shot the man in Ray Township on 26 Mile.



A suspect was killed after being shot by a Macomb County deputy after he charged toward police while armed with a weapon.

The shooting followed a police pursuit on Thursday afternoon that started at the intersection of 26 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

Deadly Macomb County police shooting

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The deputy shot the suspect shortly after 12 p.m. in Ray Township after a suspect wanted in connection with a felonious assault fled police.

The sheriff's office first received information from Chesterfield Township police about the individual who was armed may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

At 12:02 p.m., deputies made contact with the suspect at the intersection of 26 Mile and Gratiot Avenue. The suspect failed to follow deputies' commands when he backed his vehicle into a patrol motorcycle.

During the encounter, a deputy fired their weapon.

The suspect fled westbound on 26 Mile Road, pursued by police. A short time later, the suspect stopped his vehicle in the roadway and exited the vehicle.

He was armed with a weapon. The suspect then charged towards deputies and an officer fired their weapon, striking the suspect.

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The Oakland County Sheriffs Office will now oversee the investigation.