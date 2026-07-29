The Brief Michigan’s primary election is happening on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Early voting is available until Sunday, Aug. 2, and absentee voting is available until 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3. Split-ticket voting is not allowed, and your vote won’t count if you do it. The races gaining national attention in Michigan are the gubernatorial race and the open seat in the U.S. Senate.



Michigan’s primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Michigan’s primary election?

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Michigan’s primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 4. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Split-ticket voting

Remember:

Split-ticket voting is not allowed in Michigan primaries. This means you need to vote for all Republican or all Democratic candidates.

If you split your ticket, your ballot is invalid and your vote won’t be counted. Michigan Advance and VoteBeat have reported this happens to thousands of ballots each primary.

Early voting in Michigan

FILE - "I Voted Early" stickers at a polling location inside the Detroit Department of Elections on the first day of early voting during a primary election in Detroit, Michigan, US, on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Photographer: Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg vi Expand

Timeline:

Early voting is taking place at locations across the state now through Sunday, Aug. 2.

What you can do:

You can vote early by going to an early voting site that serves your community and checking in with the poll workers, just like you do at your polling place on Election Day.

Important :

Your early voting location will likely be different than your local precinct on Election Day. To find your early voting site, visit mi.gov/vote and click on your voter information.

READ MORE: Michigan early voting: Everything you need to know before Aug. 4 Primary

Absentee voting in Michigan

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You can only vote absentee, or by mail, in Michigan if you’ve requested a ballot.

Dig deeper:

You can request a ballot online until 5 p.m. the Friday before Election Day, which would be July 31 for the upcoming primary election. But the State of Michigan recommends requesting an absentee ballot at least 15 days before Election Day to ensure your application would go through and you’d get your ballot in the mail in time.

When submitting, you’re able to put yourself on the permanent absentee ballot list so you don’t have to request a ballot every time.

Timeline:

Absentee ballots are distributed beginning 40 days before the election.

Ballots must be received by a voter’s local clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Military and overseas ballots get an exception, and must just be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by their local clerk within six days after the election in order to be counted.

Ballots can be mailed or submitted in-person at an official dropbox. Find your clerk’s office here .

How do I vote on Election Day?

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All registered voters in Michigan can vote at their polling place on Election Day.

Unregistered voters, or voters who have not updated their registration to their current address, must go to their local clerk’s office to register and may also vote at their clerk’s office using an absentee ballot.

What you can do:

Look up your polling place here .

Do I need my ID to vote?

Dig deeper:

By law, voters in possession of a photo ID must present it at the polls, but in Michigan, you’re not required to possess a photo ID in order. Voters without a photo ID may sign an affidavit and will be issued a ballot.

Get more info on voting without an ID in Michigan here .

What’s on my ballot?

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No matter where you live, all Michiganders will have a say on their pick for the governor and Senate candidate. You can read more about those races below.

Remember, you cannot split your ticket in a primary election, so you must vote for either all Republican candidates or all Democratic candidates.

What you can do:

See a sample of what’s on your ballot here . You just need to input your county, city and voting precinct.

Michigan governor’s race

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Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has reached her term limit after serving two four-year terms, and is unable to run again.

Dig deeper:

Republican gubernatorial candidates:

Mike Cox (dropped out but still on ballot)

John James

Perry Johnson

Aric Nesbitt (dropped out but still on ballot)

RELATED: FOX 2 Republican Gubernatorial Debate

Democratic gubernatorial candidates:

Jocelyn Benson

Christopher Robert Swanson

Michigan Senate race

Big picture view:

This seat in the Senate for Michigan is open because Democrat Sen. Gary Peters is retiring.

The rare opening is a top target for Republicans to tack on a new seat this fall and retain their majority – while the seat is a must-hold for Democrats as they aim to win back the majority.

Republican candidate:

Mike Rogers

Democratic candidates:

Abdul El-Sayed

Mallory McMorrow (dropped out but still on ballot)

Haley Stevens

RELATED: Watch: Haley Stevens, Abdul El-Sayed debate at FOX 2

Dig deeper:

Bigger implications are in the cards this primary for the future of the Democratic party.

This race is viewed as the biggest battle to date between the party’s far left and center-left establishment.

Stevens is backed by longtime Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer and the party establishment. El-Sayed is a former Wayne County Health Department director endorsed by progressive champions Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He has also picked up an endorsement from the United Auto Workers.

The other side:

Whoever wins the primary will ultimately face off against former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, who is running for the Senate for a second straight cycle after losing in 2024 to now-Sen. Elissa Slotkin by a razor-thin margin.

Republicans haven’t won a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan since 1994, though Rogers came within 20,000 votes of doing so in 2024.

Also :

FOX 2 hosted a debate between Stevens and El-Sayed. You can get a recap and watch clips here .