Lake St. Clair boat explosion sends three to the hospital in Harrison Twp.

The Brief A boat explosion injured three on Lake St. Clair on Thursday afternoon. The cause of the explosion is unknown, officials say. Police say no foul play was involved.



Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a boat explosion in Macomb County on Lake St. Clair.

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Deputies say at 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, officials were called to Tow Boat USA on South River Road in Harrison Township for a reported boat explosion at the gas pumps.

When officers arrived from multiple departments, several people were saved from the water and at least three were taken to the hospital.

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The cause of the explosion is unknown as of Thursday afternoon.

Police say no foul play was involved.

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