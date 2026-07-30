Lake St. Clair boat explosion sends three to the hospital in Harrison Twp.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a boat explosion in Macomb County on Lake St. Clair.
Big picture view:
Deputies say at 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, officials were called to Tow Boat USA on South River Road in Harrison Township for a reported boat explosion at the gas pumps.
When officers arrived from multiple departments, several people were saved from the water and at least three were taken to the hospital.
Image 1 of 2
▼
Dig deeper:
The cause of the explosion is unknown as of Thursday afternoon.
Police say no foul play was involved.