Stolen car recovered, suspect arrested by Monroe County deputy

article

A 29-year-old Monroe man was arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle deputies spotted driving.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was driving a Chrysler 300 that a Monroe County Sheriff's deputy spotted with an improper plate on North Monroe Street near Mall Road just after midnight March 12.

After the suspect pulled into a parking lot of a business with a passenger and went in, the deputy determined the car was stolen after checking the VIN - reported being taken by the Detroit Police Department.

A little while later a suspicious vehicle was seen leaving the area, which the deputy performed a traffic stop on.

"The suspect who had been previously observed driving the stolen vehicle was located in the backseat of the stopped vehicle," a release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. "It was learned that he had been picked up from the area after calling for a ride. He was positively identified as the suspect and was taken into custody without incident."

He was lodged at the Monroe County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact 734-240-7758.

