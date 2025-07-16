Stroke survivor gathering planned for Sunday at Detroit's Gordon Park

The Brief A stroke survivor screening and information gathering is July 19th at Gordon Park. Stroke survivor Lamont Causey is one of the driving forces of the event. In addition to stroke survivors and community leaders, there will be food and screenings.



A Detroiter says at one point he couldn't walk or talk after a stroke. Now he's got a lot to say about bringing people together - for support recovery and prevention.

The backstory:

Lamont Causey has spent his life making things better, for kids, his community, and now his health. But in 2019 he suffered a stroke.

"I was unconscious for about three days," he said.

High blood pressure was to blame, it damages blood vessels-causing a blockage or burst, cutting off blood supply to the brain.

FOX 2: "What is the most easily missed risk factor when it comes to stroke?"

"Probably high blood pressure. It's the most common cause of stroke, and that's because it is the most common cause of stroke," said Dr. Alex Chebl, Henry Ford Stroke Center. "And there are no symptoms for high blood pressure other than stroke, heart attack and death. It can be difficult for people to know they have high blood pressure unless they go to the doctor."

Chebl says for various reasons including ignoring symptoms, risky lifestyle choices or overall bad health, strokes are on the rise.

"For years we were seeing a decline of stroke rates," he said. "But around the time of Covid and following, we've now seen an increase in stroke rates particularly in younger individuals."

That's one of the reasons Lamont created the Henry Ford Stroke Survivorship Group... and an event that will not only bring survivors together, but help others understand their risk.

"Let them test people for high blood pressure, diabetes, heart problems - get everybody tested," he said. "This was at the park right here where the 67 riots were at."

Lamont grew up in the Clairmont neighborhood - the epicenter of the 1967 Detroit riots.



He has spent decades working to revitalize this community and just like this corner of Atkinson and Rosa Parks Blvd, now called Gordon Park, Lamont has come a long way.

Which says a lot after a stroke, said Dr. Chebl.

"Think about it, a stroke affects the brain the brain is who you are as a person," he said. "It is how you navigate the world. And so that very organ that you use, to make judgment calls, to make decisions, is damaged."

The Brothers Always Together Stroke Survivors Gathering is happening Saturday at Gordon Park in Detroit.



In addition to stroke survivors and leaders, there will be food and screenings.

Stroke survivor gathering

Where: Gordon Park 1945 Atkinson Detroit

When: July 19th 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What: gathering of stroke survivors, henry ford health experts, and community leaders - to screen for health risks and raise awareness about strokes.

Contact: Lamont Causey 313-736-8879 (Brothers Always Together)

Lamont Causey, stroke survivor