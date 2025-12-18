Sherrone Moore updates: U of M interim president discusses 'rigorous investigation' into athletics department

The Brief University of Michigan interim president Domenico Grasso said the school's athletic department is being reviewed independently after the firing and arrest of Sherrone Moore. Moore, who served as the head football coach for two years was fired after the school said it found evidence of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. After he was terminated, he allegedly broke into that staffer's home and threatened to harm himself.



The interim president of the University of Michigan addressed an investigation into the school's athletics department following the firing and arrest of head football coach Sherrone Moore.

Moore, 39, was fired by athletic director Warde Manuel on Wednesday after the school said it found that he had engaged in "an inappropriate relationship with a staff member." He was arrested later that day after allegedly breaking into that staffer's apartment and threatening to kill himself in front of her.

Sherrone Moore's mugshot (Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

In a video posted Wednesday, Domenico Grasso said an independent investigation is ongoing to determine if there is any related misconduct by others within the department. This will include "an evaluation of culture, conduct and procedures throughout our athletics department."

An outside law firm is conducting this investigation.

"Make no mistake, we will leave no stone unturned, and any further action we take will be based on credible evidence and findings developed through a rigorous investigation," Grasso said. "We will take whatever steps are necessary to help ensure that conduct like this does not happen again."

Regarding speculation and rumors surrounding the incident, Grasso said the "focus is strictly on uncovering the facts."

What you can do:

Anyone with concerns about the university's athletics department or information that could help the investigation is asked to email UMconcerns@jenner.com.

The backstory:

According to the prosecution during his arraignment, Moore, who is married, allegedly had an affair for years with a staff member. When that person broke off the relationship on Dec. 8, Moore allegedly texted and called her repeatedly, leading to her reporting what happened to the university.

Once Moore learned of his termination, he allegedly went to her Pittsfield Township apartment, broke in, grabbed several butter knives and kitchen scissors before threatening to harm himself.

Related article

According to prosecutor Kati Rezmierski, he allegedly told his ex-girlfriend, "I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands."

When she told him she was going to call the police, he left.

Moore was arraigned a few days later and charged with third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering. He was released from the Washtenaw County Jail after posting a $25,000 bond.

Dig deeper:

According to author and historian John U. Bacon, the relationship was allegedly investigated by the university as recently as this past summer.

He said the school investigated and questioned both Moore and the staffer, and both denied the relationship. That changed last week when she went to the school and provided them with evidence of the relationship.

Featured article