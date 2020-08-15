Sumpter Township Police investigating ‘multiple homicides’
SUMPTER TWP. Mich. - The Sumpter Township Police Department is investigating what it calls "multiple homicides” that happened Saturday, Aug. 15.
Police say the investigation was ongoing in the area of the 24000 block of Martinsville.
Police have not confirmed any other information at this time. It is now known how many victims are involved or what may have happened.
Police say there is no evidence of any ongoing danger to the community.