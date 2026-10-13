Suspect arrested in Detroit shooting of 7-year-old and mother on city's east side

The Brief A suspect in the shooting of a mother and daughter in Detroit has been arrested. The shooting happened on Farnsworth near M-53 and Gratiot on Detroit's east side Monday night. The suspect was later arrested, according to police, on Tuesday afternoon.



One man has been arrested in the case of a shooting that left a mother and daughter injured Monday night.

Detroit shooting on Farnsworth

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Farnsworth near M-53 and Gratiot on Detroit's east side. Detroit police say just after 7 p.m. on Monday, officers were called out to the area for reported shots fired.

Officials say when they arrived, they found a 29-year-old woman shot in the arm and a 7-year-old girl with a gunshot wound in the shoulder.

According to authorities, the incident happened due to an altercation over a group of children fighting outside. Police say the father of one of the children went to the apartment of a woman and her daughter where he began to argue. That was when the woman shut the door.

In response, police say the man forced his way into the home, pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the arm. The bullet went through the mother and then hit the child in the shoulder.

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Dig deeper:

The suspect then drove off in a White GMC Terrain. He was later arrested, according to police, on Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Mary Sheffield's statement

What they're saying:

Detroit Mayor Sheffield released a statement on social media after the shooting:

"Tonight, in another act of senseless violence, a mother and her 7-year-old suffered gunshot wounds after a dispute involving children. By the grace of God, both should recover from their physical injuries, but the emotional scars and trauma won’t be easy to overcome.

"The individual responsible for their unspeakable act will be apprehended and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"My administration and I are committed to changing the culture of settling conflict with weapons in our City. As always, are Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood and Community Safety and victim services will be deployed to support the families of those impacted."

What's next:

The mother and daughter are expected to recover.

Meanwhile, police have not yet released the identity of the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.

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