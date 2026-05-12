Suspect charged in E&L Supermercado fire in Southwest Detroit

The Brief 61-year-old Philip Valente is accused of setting fire to a Detroit grocery store. In newly released photos, federal investigators say Valente flicked a lighter onto a cart cover outside the E&L Supermercado. With only a handful of grocers in Southwest Detroit, it’s a big loss.



A Southwest Detroit grocery store was destroyed with the flick of a lighter as new photos show what led up to this arson.

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FOX 2 talked with 61-year-old Philip Valente. This is not the first time he’s been accused of this type of crime, as just a few months prior, he was charged with preparing to burn property in Grosse Pointe Woods. However, now he’s facing new federal charges.

In newly released photos, federal investigators say Valente flicked a lighter onto a cart cover outside the E&L Supermercado in Southwest Detroit. It’s closed until further notice with smoke and water damage to everything inside, according to employees.

"A lot of people shop here, including the fire department," said Detroit Fire Chief Samuel Vazquez.

The ATF was on the case too, using security footage that captured everything.

Valente allegedly sparked the fire, casually walked away, then stole a pop at a nearby store in eyeshot of the chaotic supermarket scene. He was arrested with tips a few blocks away.

With only a handful of grocers in Southwest Detroit, it’s a big loss.

Dig deeper:

Federal charges apply here because it was a grocery store. It’s considered an elevated arson charge because it involves the exchange of goods over state lines.

Valente could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

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