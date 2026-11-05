Suspect grabbed woman, kissed her and stole $20K of jewelry, says Troy police
FOX 2 - A woman told Troy police she was robbed of $20,000 worth in jewelry while being grabbed and kissed.
The backstory:
She said the incident happened on Halloween while she was walking in her subdivision in the 1600 block of Jackson Drive.
According to police, she was approached by a vehicle that had five people in it, who then called her over to them.
Police: Woman was kissed, jewelry stolen
Timeline:
Police say once she got close enough, one of the passengers grabbed her and began kissing her on the face.
"The suspect then grabbed her wrist and placed a small pile of jewelry in her hands," said a Troy police press release.
It was only when she got home that realized the suspect had stolen her gold necklace and bracelet worth $20,000 during the interaction.
The victim told police the crime happened between 1 p.m. and 6:18 p.m.
Distraction thefts happen when suspects use diversions or physical contact on a victim, so an accomplice can steal valuables.
The Source: Information for this report is from the Troy Police Department.