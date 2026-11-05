Suspect grabbed woman, kissed her and stole $20K of jewelry, says Troy police

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The Brief A woman reported to police that while a stranger was kissing her, she was robbed of her jewelry. Troy police say the victim was robbed of $20,000 in jewelry during the distraction theft on Halloween. She said a vehicle with people inside called her over and she was grabbed. While kissed on the face, her jewelry was stolen.



A woman told Troy police she was robbed of $20,000 worth in jewelry while being grabbed and kissed.

The backstory:

She said the incident happened on Halloween while she was walking in her subdivision in the 1600 block of Jackson Drive.

According to police, she was approached by a vehicle that had five people in it, who then called her over to them.

Police: Woman was kissed, jewelry stolen

Timeline:

Police say once she got close enough, one of the passengers grabbed her and began kissing her on the face.

"The suspect then grabbed her wrist and placed a small pile of jewelry in her hands," said a Troy police press release.

It was only when she got home that realized the suspect had stolen her gold necklace and bracelet worth $20,000 during the interaction.

The victim told police the crime happened between 1 p.m. and 6:18 p.m.

Distraction thefts happen when suspects use diversions or physical contact on a victim, so an accomplice can steal valuables.