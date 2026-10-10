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Taylor police seeking suspect in early morning double shooting

By Dave Herndon
FOX 2 Detroit
Taylor
Published October 10, 2026 7:12 PM EDT
Published October 10, 2026 7:12 PM EDT
article

Joeseph Garcia

TAYLOR, MICH (Fox 2) - Two people were shot, and a third is on the run after an incident near the intersection of Pardee and Wick Roads just after 4 a.m. this morning. 

Police have identified Joeseph Garcia, 19, as a suspect in the double shooting. Police were called to the area at 4:12 a.m. where they found two people suffering from apparent gun shots. 

Both victims were taken to an area hospital in stable condition. 

Garcia, of Taylor, is described as armed with a handgun. He stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. 

Anyone with information regarding Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Taylor Police Department at 734-287-6611.

TaylorNews