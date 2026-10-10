Taylor police seeking suspect in early morning double shooting

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Two people were shot, and a third is on the run after an incident near the intersection of Pardee and Wick Roads just after 4 a.m. this morning.

Police have identified Joeseph Garcia, 19, as a suspect in the double shooting. Police were called to the area at 4:12 a.m. where they found two people suffering from apparent gun shots.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Garcia, of Taylor, is described as armed with a handgun. He stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Taylor Police Department at 734-287-6611.