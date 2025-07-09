Teen killed in White Lake Twp. when homeowner opened fire during attempted break-in

The Brief A homeowner shot at intruders in White Lake Township, killing a teen. The community questions the legality of using deadly force to defend property. Bill Kucyk, former cop and attorney, says deadly force is only justified if facing life-threatening danger.



What started as a break-in involving seven teenagers ends in bloodshed when the homeowner opens fire.

One teen was killed, and two people are in custody as police search for more suspects. The question now: could the homeowner face charges?

The backstory:

The incident happened at around 1 a.m. early Tuesday morning in White Lake Township. Police reported that seven individuals entered a detached garage, prompting the homeowner to exit his residence and fire several shots at them.

Police later discovered that two 17-year-olds were hit. Officials stated that one is being treated for injuries, while the other has died.

On Wednesday, many in the community were questioning whether the homeowner could legally defend his property by shooting at suspected thieves.

What they're saying:

Bill Kucyk, a former police officer, attorney, and owner of two gun stores, commented on the situation. Despite neighbors claiming the garage had been broken into three times before, his conclusion is no.

"If you or somebody else is facing life-threatening injury or death, you’re allowed to use deadly force to protect yourself," he said. "It’s against the law to kill somebody, however the law does excuse that under certain circumstances, and one of them being self-defense."

However, Kucyk noted that there is no evidence suggesting the suspects were physically threatening the homeowner, thus providing no justification for the use of lethal force.

There is also no indication that the suspects were armed.

What's next:

As of Wednesday, the prosecutor has not decided whether to charge the homeowner.