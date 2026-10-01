Teen leads Monroe police on pursuit, crashes and jumps into River Raisin

A 17-year-old is in custody after Monroe police say he led them on a high-speed chase Wednesday morning.

The backstory:

The teen crashed into a tree at Soldiers and Sailors Park, then allegedly fled from the vehicle and jumped into the River Raisin to swim away.

The suspect's alleged escape attempt failed and he was arrested.

Police said the pursuit began when a cruiser attempted a traffic stop near East Third and Jerome streets, but the teen sped away.

Investigators say it appeared the teen was under the influence of alcohol.

Photo by Monroe Public Safety