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Teen leads Monroe police on pursuit, crashes and jumps into River Raisin

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 1, 2026 10:33 AM EDT
Published October 1, 2026 10:33 AM EDT
17-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Monroe
17-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Monroe

17-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Monroe

A teen is accused of leading police on a chase before crashing in Monroe.

FOX 2 - A 17-year-old is in custody after Monroe police say he led them on a high-speed chase Wednesday morning. 

The backstory:

The teen crashed into a tree at Soldiers and Sailors Park, then allegedly fled from the vehicle and jumped into the River Raisin to swim away.

The suspect's alleged escape attempt failed and he was arrested. 

Police said the pursuit began when a cruiser attempted a traffic stop near East Third and Jerome streets, but the teen sped away.

Investigators say it appeared the teen was under the influence of alcohol. 

Photo by Monroe Public Safety

The Source: Information for this report is from Monroe Public Safety. 

Crime and Public SafetyMonroe County