Eastpointe police officer injured in chase of suspect in truck with stolen plants, shrubs

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The Brief A police officer was injured by a fleeing suspect in a suspected robbery at English Gardens this morning. The trailer a pickup truck was towing injured the officer's leg. The suspect was tasered after a footchase once he ditched his vehicle due to a flat tire.



A police officer was struck by a fleeing suspect believed to be stealing from an English Gardens courtyard early Friday morning.

The backstory:

The pursuit ended with the suspect being tasered – but not before a footchase involving outdoor lawn furniture being thrown at officers, after the man abandoned his vehicle.

The officer is expected to be fine. He was hit by the suspect, becoming injured when the trailer went over his leg.

Suspect Steals Plants, Shrubs

Timeline:

At 1:40 a.m. police were dispatched to English Gardens, 22501 Kelly at Nine Mile Road on the report of a man stealing plants and shrubs from the courtyard.

The suspect fled once police approached, leading to one of the officers being injured by the trailer that the man's truck was using.

Suspect Flees

Photos by FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel

Warren police joined Eastpointe in pursuing the suspect, whose tire was punctured in the chase.

After pulling over, the man ran from the truck, throwing items at police, including outdoor furniture like lawn chairs.

Officers eventually tasered him and took him into custody,

What's next:

The suspect is being held at the Macomb County Jail, pending charges from the prosecutor's office.

The Source: Information for this report is provided by Eastpointe police and photos from our FOX 2 photo earlier this morning.

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