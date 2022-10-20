'Terror on Tillson' street's Halloween tradition raises money for students, veterans

Tillson Street is home to a beloved Halloween tradition, where each Romeo home is carefully and lovingly decorated to take the spooky holiday to the next level.

It's a labor of love for Mike Lee who grew up there.

"It’s really great, it’s big community support, it’s like the three f’s that my brother always says: It’s family oriented, it’s fun, and it’s free," said Lee.

For the surrounding community, Tillson street is more than skeletons, werewolves, and monsters. It's also a fundraiser— benefiting different programs at the local high school and veterans.

Mike Savage is the coach of Romeo High School's robotics team which receives some of the proceeds.

"Having something like the Buzz Lee Memorial Scholarship Fund, it is supporting our team," Savage said. "It lets us go out, lets us try a different kind of wheels or replace mistakes that may be made when we are cutting and fabricating parts."

Over the last 16 years, Tillson Street has raised more than $100,000 by selling T-shirts, sweatshirts and other souvenirs.

"There is the awesomeness of Tillson Street," Savage said. "But then it spreads throughout the community and it benefits everybody

So this year when you and your family walk down Tillson, you can buy a T-shirt and know you're giving back.

"It’s a great time, it is amazing how positive it is for a lot of people," Lee said. "The same people that come through every year to buy a shirt or see the decorations or bring the grandkids now. It’s a fun thing."

For more information, go to terrorontillson.com



