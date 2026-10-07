TGI Fridays shooting: Video of incident spreads online while family calls for answers

The Brief Sonja Bruner was shot and killed in the parking lot of a TGI Fridays on Sept. 4. Now on Wednesday, video of the tragedy is spreading online, and the family is still waiting for answers. A major question being asked in the investigation is where the shooting was self-defense. Bruner's sister does not think so.



It has been a month since a 58-year-old woman was shot and killed outside a Southfield TGI Friday's during an event called Lavish Bike Bash. Now on Wednesday, video of the tragedy is spreading online, and the family is still waiting for answers.

Big picture view:

Sonja Bruner was shot and killed in the parking lot of a TGI Fridays on Sept. 4. Bruner was killed, and two bystanders were injured after the shooting.

The 35-year-old suspect was released from custody days later.

FOX 2 talked with her sister on Wednesday, and she says she is just as broken as the day she found out she lost her best friend. Her whole family wonders why it is taking so long for a charging decision to be made.

A Detroit Police Commissioner was behind the Lavish Biker Bash and there were rumors circulating that the suspect used to work in law enforcement. However, FOX 2 talked with Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren, and he said the rumor was false.

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What they're saying:

A major question being asked in the investigation is where the shooting was self-defense.

Bruner's sister does not think so.

"No, how can it be self-defense, baby, when you’re on the whole time on the video, standing there with your hand on the gun, you go around another guy to shoot my sister. How is that self-defense," she said.

FOX 2 talked with Chief Barren who said they are waiting on the toxicology report from the victim and suspect, which is expected to be done in the next couple of weeks.

Once that report comes out, FOX 2 will hear from him and the prosecutor on whether there will be charges.

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