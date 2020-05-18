About eight weeks ago, the internet was introduced to John Krasinski’s wildly popular YouTube show affectionately titled “Some Good News.”

Krasinski would compile the week’s feel-good and happy content and share it with viewers to give them a sense of positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, it is time to say goodbye.

Krasinski tweeted to say he had “saved the best for last.” SGN posted its eighth and final episode, and it was full of happy tearjerkers.

The finale started off by sharing fan art of the show that included digital prints, handmade dolls and even some cross stitchings. Krasinski announced that he had taken the fan art and opened up an SGN merchandise store where all proceeds will go to the charity of the buyer’s choice.

“And after being spoiled all this time with you sharing your incredible talents only with me, I thought it was time to share them with the rest of the world,” Krasinski said.

Before moving into the final segment, Krasinski held back tears as he thanked the community for their support.“Well, on a very personal note, I can tell you that I will never be able to properly articulate just how much this show has meant to me,” Krasinski said. “And what a tremendous honor it has been to share in all of it with you.”

And, in true SGN fashion, the episode continued to show uplifting and inspiring content amid the ongoing pandemic.

“And that will do it,” Krasinski concluded. “For this episode of SGN, I am John Krasinski, no longer needing to remind you that no matter how hard things get, there is always good in the world. Thank you all for making this show so very special. We will see you again. Goodnight.”

Krasinski, whose signature sign-off was leaving his desk only wearing a suit on top and mismatched bottoms such as a tutu or boxers, left the finale donning a full suit.