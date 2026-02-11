11-year-old Taylor boy hit, killed by vehicle after walking to store for snacks

The Brief An 11-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle in Taylor after he walked to a store for snacks. It happened after 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Inkster and Eureka roads. Jacob Robinson's mother said he was not using a crosswalk, and is urging parents to talk to their children about safely crossing roads.



An 11-year-old boy died Tuesday evening after he was hit by a vehicle while walking back home from a store in Taylor.

Jacob Robinson's mother said she had talked to him shortly before he was struck in the area of Inkster and Eureka roads.

The backstory:

Tonoya Robinson told FOX 2 that her son walked to a store near their home to get snacks after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

"I talked to him. I said, "Jacob, you've got to hurry home before it gets dark," she said. "Next thing I know, I kept calling him and calling him, and I couldn't get ahold of him."

Tonoya said that as soon as she heard sirens, she knew something was wrong and knew it likely involved her son. She said Jacob was not crossing the road in a crosswalk when he was struck by a driver who immediately stopped and tried to help him.

Emergency crews were going to airlift Jacob to a hospital, but he died before he could be transported.

Jacob is remembered as a smart child who did well in school and was on the honor roll. He also loved sports, especially basketball.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing, but police said they do not believe the driver who hit Jacob was impaired. They have been cooperating with investigators.

What you can do:

Tonoya is urging parents to talk to their children about safely crossing the road, and wants parents to remind children to cross at traffic lights when available.

The family is also seeking help to pay for Jacob's funeral. A GoFundMe page has been set up for those who would like to donate.