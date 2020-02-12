The Doctor Is In: Living well for a healthy heart
Just how important is it to stay active as we get older? Not only can it keep obesity and chronic diseases at bay, it may also help your heart. February is American Heart Month, a time to raise awareness about heart health and prevent heart disease.
EXPERTS:
Barry Franklin, Ph.D. , Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation Beaumont Health
Erin Dolinski , Dietitian Beaumont Health
Beaumont is offering a free, interactive health fair and patient education event featuring Dr. Barry Franklin, PhD and other professionals. They'll offer the latest strategies to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Appetizers and refreshments provided, free parking, and access to experts in integrative medicine, exercise physiology, pharmacy, nutrition and more!
LIVING WELL: HAVE A HEALTHY HEART
Feb. 25: 5:00-7:30 p.m.
Beaumont, Royal Oak
Administration Building Auditorium
FREE
CALL TO REGISTER AT (800) 633-7377
HEART HEALTHY RECIPES FOR VALENTINE'S DAY AND BEYOND
EDAMAME, ORANGE AND BROWN RICE BOWL
yields: 10 servings
serving size : 1 cup
INGREDIENTS:
1/2 cup unsalted almonds
3 cups edamame
3 cups brown rice, cooked
3 cups red bell pepper, diced
3 cups corn
3 cups mandarin oranges
balsamic vinaigrette or dressing of choice
INSTRUCTIONS:
Prepare rice according to package instructions and let it cool down
Dice bell peppers
In a large bowl , add all remaining ingredients besides the dressing
Once mixed well, drizzle balsamic vinaigrette or your dressing of choice
RECIPE ADAPTED FROM : WWW.FORWARDFOOD.ORG
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH HUMMUS
yields : 4 servings
serving size : 1/2 cup
INGREDIENTS:
15 ounce can , no salt added garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
1/4 cup unsalted cashews
1/4 cup maple syrup
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 tablespoons rolled oats
1/4 cup dark chocolate chips
4 each- fuji apples, sliced
INSTRUCTIONS:
Combine all the ingredients except the chocolate chips and apples into a blender or a food processor
Blend or puree the ingredients until everything is smooth and combined well, approximately 2 minutes
Fold in the dark chocolate chips and refrigerate until mixture is cooled
Serve with sliced apples
RECIPE ADAPTED FROM: WWW.DONTWASTETHECRUMBS.COM
CHICKPEA SALAD
yields: 10 servings
INGREDIENTS
2- 15 ounce cans of no salt added chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1/2 cup- non-fat plain greek yogurt
1/2 cup - red bell pepper, diced
4 stalks of celery, diced
6 each- green onion, chopped
1 tablespoon mustard
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon - dill
1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
whole wheat pitas- 6 inch pitas
INSTRUCTIONS:
In a large bowl, mash the chickpeas with a potato or food chopper until flaked in texture
Stir in celery, green onions, bell pepper, yogurt and garlic powder until combined
Stir in the mustard and dill and season with lemon juice and pepper
Serve on toasted whole wheat bread, leafy green salad, whole wheat pita or sliced vegetables such as cucumbers, carrots or celery sticks
RECIPE ADAPTED FROM : WWW.FORWARDFOOD.ORG