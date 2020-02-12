The Doctor Is In: Living well for a healthy heart

CONTENT IS SPONSORED AND PROVIDED BY BEAUMONT HEALTH:

Just how important is it to stay active as we get older? Not only can it keep obesity and chronic diseases at bay, it may also help your heart. February is American Heart Month, a time to raise awareness about heart health and prevent heart disease.

EXPERTS:

Barry Franklin, Ph.D. , Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation Beaumont Health

Erin Dolinski , Dietitian Beaumont Health

Beaumont is offering a free, interactive health fair and patient education event featuring Dr. Barry Franklin, PhD and other professionals. They'll offer the latest strategies to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Appetizers and refreshments provided, free parking, and access to experts in integrative medicine, exercise physiology, pharmacy, nutrition and more!

LIVING WELL: HAVE A HEALTHY HEART

Feb. 25: 5:00-7:30 p.m.

Beaumont, Royal Oak

Administration Building Auditorium

FREE

CALL TO REGISTER AT (800) 633-7377

HEART HEALTHY RECIPES FOR VALENTINE'S DAY AND BEYOND

EDAMAME, ORANGE AND BROWN RICE BOWL

yields: 10 servings

serving size : 1 cup

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup unsalted almonds

3 cups edamame

3 cups brown rice, cooked

3 cups red bell pepper, diced

3 cups corn

3 cups mandarin oranges

balsamic vinaigrette or dressing of choice

INSTRUCTIONS:

Prepare rice according to package instructions and let it cool down

Dice bell peppers

In a large bowl , add all remaining ingredients besides the dressing

Once mixed well, drizzle balsamic vinaigrette or your dressing of choice

RECIPE ADAPTED FROM : WWW.FORWARDFOOD.ORG

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH HUMMUS

yields : 4 servings

serving size : 1/2 cup

INGREDIENTS:

15 ounce can , no salt added garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

1/4 cup unsalted cashews

1/4 cup maple syrup

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 tablespoons rolled oats

1/4 cup dark chocolate chips

4 each- fuji apples, sliced

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine all the ingredients except the chocolate chips and apples into a blender or a food processor

Blend or puree the ingredients until everything is smooth and combined well, approximately 2 minutes

Fold in the dark chocolate chips and refrigerate until mixture is cooled

Serve with sliced apples

RECIPE ADAPTED FROM: WWW.DONTWASTETHECRUMBS.COM

CHICKPEA SALAD

yields: 10 servings

INGREDIENTS

2- 15 ounce cans of no salt added chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup- non-fat plain greek yogurt

1/2 cup - red bell pepper, diced

4 stalks of celery, diced

6 each- green onion, chopped

1 tablespoon mustard

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon - dill

1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

whole wheat pitas- 6 inch pitas

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a large bowl, mash the chickpeas with a potato or food chopper until flaked in texture

Stir in celery, green onions, bell pepper, yogurt and garlic powder until combined

Stir in the mustard and dill and season with lemon juice and pepper

Serve on toasted whole wheat bread, leafy green salad, whole wheat pita or sliced vegetables such as cucumbers, carrots or celery sticks

RECIPE ADAPTED FROM : WWW.FORWARDFOOD.ORG