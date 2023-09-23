Thousands of mattresses sold at Costco recalled over mold

FXI is recalling thousands of Novaform ComfortGrande and DreamAway mattresses that were sold exclusively at Costco, a popular warehouse retailer, due to mold risks.

FXI officials said the mattresses are being recalled because they may have been exposed to water during the manufacturing process, leading to the potential for mold to develop.

SUGGESTED: Children’s book being recalled, rings could come off, cause choking hazard

The affected products include the Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattresses and the Novaform DreamAway 8-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattresses. The recall includes mattresses manufactured in FXI’s San Bernadino, California facility between January 2, 2023 to April 30, 2023 for the ComfortGrande 14-inch models and January 30, 2023 to April 30, 2023 for the DreamAway 8-inch models.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The recall applies to the mattresses with the following model/item numbers that can be found on the tag attached to the mattress:

ComfortGrande 14" Mattress

King - 1413200

Cal King - 1413201

Queen - 1413202

Full - 1413203

Twin - 1413204

King - 1413200

Queen - 1413202

DreamAway 8" Mattress

Twin - 1698562

Full - 1698564

Twin - 1698562

Full - 1698564

The affected mattresses were sold at Costco stores in the Northwest United States and in the San Francisco Bay area and online from January 2023 through June 2023 in twin size, full size, queen size, and king-size, according to FXI.

FXI officials said customers who purchase these mattresses are advised to contact FXI for a full refund or a free replacement mattress, including free delivery of the new mattress and pick up and disposal of the recalled mattress.

MORE STORIES:Recall issued for Honey Joy Infant Swings

Customers can request a refund by calling FXI at 888-886-2057 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Click here for more information.