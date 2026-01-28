Detroit woman makes up break-in story after allegedly killing father, trying to pin murder on intruder

article

The Brief A 19-year-old Detroit woman accused of killing her father allegedly made up a story about a home intruder. Authorities said Jimirra Gray-Young's story changed from what she initially claimed happened. She's accused of searching questions, such as how to clean fingerprints from a gun, online before the crime.



Police say a Detroit woman accused of killing her father tried to pin the murder on a home intruder that doesn't exist.

Jimirra Ranell Gray-Young, 19, allegedly shot and killed her father inside their home on Dwyer Street in early January.

The backstory:

After the shooting, Gray-Young told police that she was in her bedroom when she heard the glass breaking on the home's backdoor before a gunshot.

Authorities said her story started to change, though, and at one point she told police she saw the person who shot her father.

However, police said security video only showed Gray-Young and the victim entering the home – not an intruder like she claimed.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say Gray-Young's internet search history leading up to the shooting included questions about whether God would forgive a killer and how to remove fingerprints from a gun.

What's next:

Gray-Young was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder and felony firearm. She was denied bond, and remains in the Wayne County Jail.

Her next court date is Feb. 5.