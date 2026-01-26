Northville Township man sentenced for having sexual relations with Roseville teen

The Brief A man from Northville was sentenced for having sexual relations with a 14-year-old when he was 21. Prosecutors say Willis is required to register as a Tier III Sex Offender, a lifetime registration.



A Northville man was sentenced to 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct in November.

Big picture view:

Officials say 22-year-old Charles Laurence Willis is sentenced to 60 to 180 months in the Michigan Department of Corrections for dating a 14-year-old in Roseville while lying that he was 16-years-old to the victim and her mother.

It was later discovered Willis was 21-years-old at the time, and had sexual relations with the 14-year-old several times.

"This sentence reflects the gravity of the defendant’s actions. Our office remains unwavering in its commitment to protecting our children and holding accountable those who prey on the innocent and vulnerable. We hope this outcome brings a measure of justice to the victim," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

What's next:

Prosecutors say Willis is required to register as a Tier III Sex Offender, a lifetime registration.

He also must register under Wyatt’s Law, which is a database of people who were convicted of criminal offenses related to children.