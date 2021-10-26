Ticket prices soar ahead of Saturday's undefeated football matchup between Michigan and Michigan State

article

If you want to attend this weekend's Michigan and Michigan State football matchup, you'll have to be willing to shell out some cash.

All tickets for the noon game at Spartans Stadium in East Lansing are sold out, so your only option is secondary tickets from StubHub – and they're pricey.

You won't be paying less than $200 for a single ticket. The cheapest tickets start at around $240 per ticket and go up from there, with numerous tickets listed at more than $1,000.

Two tickets are even listed for $9,999 each.

Both the No. 6 Wolverines and No. 8 Spartans are undefeated heading into the weekend.

If you can't make it to the game, you have a few options for watching it.

The game will be on FOX. You can also watch it on FOX Go or the Bally Sports app by using your cable credentials.

If you don't have cable, streaming options include YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and FuboTV.