Tigers great Mickey Lolich is auctioning off his personal collection of baseball mementos

For the right price, a piece of Detroit Tigers history could be yours.

Former Detroit Tiger and 1968 World Series MVP is selling items from his personal collection including a full-size World Series Trophy, a 1972 Detroit Tiger uniform, 1968 World Series Bat, Sport Magazine Greatest Moments in World Series History Award and 35 other artifacts.

A representative for the Lolich family said that the retired star is getting up in years and did not want to burden his family with the collection, adding that Lolich though Detroit Tiger fans would appreciate them.

All proceeds will go to his grandchildren. The bidding ends Thursday.

Visit collectauctions.net or call 1-888-463-3063.