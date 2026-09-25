Tigers honor Justin Verlander in weekend celebration before closing out career Sunda

The Brief The Tigers open their last home stand of the 2026 season this weekend. Friday and Saturday serves as a chance to honor retiring pitching legend Justin Verlander. Verlander's last start – ever – is Saturday at 1:10 against the Pirates.



The Tigers last home stand of the 2026 season this weekend will serve as a send-off celebration for retiring legend Justin Verlander.

Big picture view:

Starting tonight, the Tigers play the Pittsburgh Pirates with plans to honor Verlander, who is scheduled to start Saturday for the last time.

This season hasn't gone as expected for JV, who spent almost the whole year on the injured list.

Verlander (0-1) pitched once this season, suffering left hip and hamstring issues in a start March 30.

"I could have easily hung it up, you know, months ago, or at least a month or two ago, but really pushed as hard as I possibly could, skipping a lot of steps, risking some serious injury potentially," he said. "That's what I've done my whole career. I want to be out there. I want a pitch. And to be able to do it, not only for myself, but for the fans.

"I want want to get back out there in a home game one last time here at Comerica/Fifth Third ballpark."

Friday: Honoring Verlander

Timeline:

A ceremony is planned before the 6:40 p.m. start time which will include a tribute video, guest speakers and gifts from the Tigers franchise.

In the concourse, fans can sign a giant retirement card and share their favorite memories in a testimonial video booth.

For The Fans

The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive a Verlander bobblehead wearing the Tigers orange jersey.

Fans coming to the game are asked to wear orange – not only because the Tigers are donning orange alternates, but as a nod to the common color of all the teams JV played for (Tigers, Astros, Mets and Giants) in his storied career.

Those watching from home will get to see a Detroit SportsNet special highlighting Verlander's career with exclusive interviews starting at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: Recognizing Verlander's Impact

Before he steps unto the mound one last time at 1:10 p.m., Verlander's work in the community will get the spotlight.

Verlander, who is the the Tigers’ nominee for Major League Baseball’s prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, will make a $100,000 donation to Michigan Humane for Military, which connects veterans and active-duty service members with companion animals while providing ongoing veterinary support.

The first 15,000 fans through the gates will get a long-sleeved hooded jersey. All fans will receive a Verlander cheer card.

DETROIT - APRIL 10: Pitcher Justin Verlander of the Detroit Tigers speaks to reporters prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on April 10, 2006. The White Sox defeated the Tigers, 5-3. (Photo by Mark Cun Expand