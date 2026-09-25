How to watch Lions vs Jets as Aaron Glenn returns to Ford Field

The Brief The Lions look for redemption Sunday after a rough outing against the Bills a week ago. The Jets, led by former assistant Aaron Glenn coming to Ford Field for a 1 p.m. kickoff. FOX 2 has you covered from the pregame to kickoff, postgame and more, all day long.



When the Lions host the Jets at Ford Field Sunday, a familiar face returns for a master vs. apprentice match-up on the sidelines.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn was Lions coach Dan Campbell's first staff hire in 2021. Glenn served as the defensive coordinator until 2024 when he was hired by New York.

In that time span, he guided Detroit's points-allowed defense from 31st to seventh in the NFL.

Detroit's Defensive Woes

By the numbers:

But as Glenn returns to Ford Field leading the rebuilding Jets, his successor Kelvin Sheppard is under fire following last week's Buffalo Bills defeat.

The Lions defense was shredded by the Bills and through two weeks, the stats are not pretty.

Detroit's defense ranks 31st giving up an average of 457 yards and 35.5 points per game.

Campbell defended Sheppard this week.

"I believe he’s an outstanding coach," Campbell said. "There is a bump in the road. I think the staff is outstanding, that defensive staff. I think it’s a veteran staff, and I think they’re versatile, and we have got to coach better—and they can coach better. I can coach better, but I believe they’re the right guys to get this thing done."

How to watch the Lions

Lions on FOX 2 Sunday:

Pregame: Get ready for the big day by watching Lions Game Day Live at 10 a.m.

FOX Pregame kickoff: Get ready for all of Sunday's NFL action at 11 a.m.

Gametime: Watch the Lions on FOX 2 with kickoff at 1 p.m.

Postgame: Home of the Lions Postgame Show at 4:30 p.m.

Sunday night at 11 p.m. is Sports Works with locker room interviews, analysis, and more.

The Lions are -6.5 point favorites against the visiting Jets.

The Season So Far

The backstory:

The Lions (1-1) are looking to get back in the win column, currently tied with the Bears for second in the NFC North.

The Packers (1-2) were blown out by the Falcons Thursday night, while quarterback questions dog the first-place Vikings (2-0) and Chicago which lost Caleb Williams to a hamstring injury last week.

The Jets (1-1) look improved from a season ago, but coughed up a 17-7 fourth quarter lead in defeat.

When the smoke cleared the Jets fell in a 20-17 overtime loss to Green Bay.

Glenn praises Campbell

What they're saying:

Glenn spoke about his time in Detroit and what Campbell means to him as a mentor and friend.

"I was the first guy hired and it took, I don't know, maybe a week before we hired anybody else," he said. "And we just sat in my office and we talked football and how we were going to change this program around. And those things will always stick with me because the things that we talked about, we actually did and Detroit actually ended up being exactly where they are now."

"(Dan is) a really good friend, a really good person."

Despite the Lions' disappointing outing last week, Glenn expects the Jets to have a fight on their hands in Detroit.

"I know that we have a challenge, just like every week," he said. "It'll be a good challenge for us, and we'll be up for it. We'll be ready."