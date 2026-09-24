Tigers sign Jason Benetti and Dan Dickerson to long-term broadcast extensions

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The Brief Jason Benetti and Dan Dickerson signed multi-year extensions to remain the voices of Tigers baseball. Benetti will once again handle TV duties for Detroit SportsNet and Dickerson for the Tigers Radio Network. Dickerson will see an expanded slate of broadcast TV games under the new agreement, as well.



Two fan favorite Detroit Tigers broadcasters are staying put.

The backstory:

The team announced that television play-by-play voice Jason Benetti and radio play-by-play voice Dan Dickerson have signed multi-year extensions to keep them on Detroit SportsNet and the Tigers Radio Network, respectively.

Ryan Gustafson said that Ilitch Sports + Entertainment is proud to have Benetti and Dickerson as the voices of Tigers baseball.

"(We're) grateful for their eagerness to make an even deeper commitment to our organization," said Gustafson, president and CEO, in a statement. "Jason and Dan, alongside many others, continue to deliver an entertaining and informed broadcast that is among the best in baseball."

More About Jason Benetti

Benetti joined the Tigers ahead of the 2024 season as the team's lead television voice. Widely regarded as one of the industry's premier broadcasters, Benetti recently joined NBC Sports as the voice of Sunday Night Baseball, among other network duties.

"Thank you to Chris Ilitch, Ryan Gustafson and everyone with the Tigers for being such amazing partners as we've grown this broadcast together," said Benetti in a statement. "This organization pairs a commitment to excellence with a deep culture of creativity. It's a rare combination, and it makes every day at the ballpark a joy.

"Our DSN crew is full of extraordinarily creative people who have established themselves as a gold standard in baseball TV coverage. It is my honor to stand alongside these brilliant people to create what we hope will be endless summers of entertainment for our viewers.

"The best is yet to come, and I'm proud to keep being part of it."

More About Dan Dickerson

Dickerson made his Tigers debut in 2000 alongside Hall of Fame broadcaster Ernie Harwell and succeeded him as the team's lead radio voice in 2003. This past season was his 27th on Tigers radio.

A three-time Michigan Sportscaster of the Year and recipient of the Detroit Sports Broadcasters Association's Ernie Harwell Lifetime Achievement Award, Dickerson is regarded as one of the best broadcasters in the sport – and one of its best teammates.

Dickerson will continue as the radio voice of the Tigers under his new agreement, while calling an expanded slate of games on Detroit SportsNet.

"I have the best job in the world," said Dickerson. "There is nothing better than calling games for the team you grew up watching. From the time I was a little boy, the Detroit Tigers have been in my blood - I get a thrill coming to the ballpark every day, and feel a rush of adrenaline at the first pitch of every game.

"I am extremely grateful to ownership, management and the entire organization for their support and continuing to entrust me with this responsibility. Calling baseball games for the Tigers - working with the best people and surrounded by the best fans in baseball - is beyond my wildest dreams."