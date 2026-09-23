Milford man faces 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty to disturbing charges

The Brief A man from Milford faces three decades behind bars after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a child. Homeland Security Investigators arrested Yeager in January.



A Michigan man has pleaded guilty in court to sexual exploitation of a child on Wednesday.

Local perspective:

Officials say 68-year-old Michael Martin Yeager of Milford pleaded guilty to the disturbing charges.

"This pervert sent money overseas to hurt little children and to use them to create unimaginable images. He is wicked," said U.S. Attorney Gorgon.

What Yeager pleaded guilty to

The details in this report are disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

Big picture view:

Homeland Security Investigators arrested Yeager in January.

From 2022 to 2025, officials say he paid adults in multiple countries to create videos of children as young as four years old involved in sex acts.

In addition to sex acts, officials say many of the videos involved prepubescent children engaging in other disturbing activities involving urine and feces at Yeager’s demand.

What's next:

He will be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2027, and faces 30 years behind bars.