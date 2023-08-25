Tips for managing damage from severe weather

With hundreds of thousands of homes without power and several suffering damage from severe weather that brought down trees and power lines.

For those with property damage, there are several resources for residents to access as they try to recoup losses and assess the destruction. The first thing one should do is contact their insurance company.

Homeowners should also keep receipts, document damages, and be wary of fraud.

The Department of Insurance and Financial Services issued a bevy of tips for homeowners. Representatives are also available to help consumers Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Homeowners should also be wary of scams online. Law enforcement says attempts to steal money from victims of storm damage pop up in the wake of severe weather.

"As Michiganders assess damage and begin recovery efforts following the severe weather we saw this week, it is important that they understand their rights and responsibilities when filing insurance claims and how to protect themselves from fraud," said DIFS Director Anita Fox. "If you were impacted by severe weather, carefully review your insurance policies and work with your agent or insurer to see what coverage is available."

For those that can't come to a resolution with their insurance company if there's dispute, DIFS can help. Learn more at Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints

Those impacted by storms should: