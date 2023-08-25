Tips for managing damage from severe weather
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - With hundreds of thousands of homes without power and several suffering damage from severe weather that brought down trees and power lines.
For those with property damage, there are several resources for residents to access as they try to recoup losses and assess the destruction. The first thing one should do is contact their insurance company.
Homeowners should also keep receipts, document damages, and be wary of fraud.
The Department of Insurance and Financial Services issued a bevy of tips for homeowners. Representatives are also available to help consumers Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Homeowners should also be wary of scams online. Law enforcement says attempts to steal money from victims of storm damage pop up in the wake of severe weather.
"As Michiganders assess damage and begin recovery efforts following the severe weather we saw this week, it is important that they understand their rights and responsibilities when filing insurance claims and how to protect themselves from fraud," said DIFS Director Anita Fox. "If you were impacted by severe weather, carefully review your insurance policies and work with your agent or insurer to see what coverage is available."
For those that can't come to a resolution with their insurance company if there's dispute, DIFS can help. Learn more at Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints
Those impacted by storms should:
- Contact their insurance company. It'll help to have a policy number in place as well as any other relevant information when making a claim. DIFS has a sample tracking sheet that consumers can use to make things easier.
- Keep track of any supplies purchased to improve property
- Document damages with pictures and video. Do not throw anything away until instructed to do so by an insurance company
- If there's water damage, consumers should make note to their insurance company to determine if coverage is available.
- If there's damage to a vehicle, the body to contact is their auto insurance