TMZ: Britney Spears' mother asking judge to let singer hire private lawyer in push to end conservatorship

article

The mother of Britney Spears is reportedly asking the judge to let the singer hire a private lawyer in hopes of ending the conservatorship.

According to a report from TMZ, Lynne Spears' lawyer is arguing that the singer, who turns 40 in December, can now take care for herself.

Lynne's lawyer argues Britney "had to perform in front of millions of people, has had to manage hundreds of performances, has had to use her artistic and creative talents to prepare for shows by choreographing each and every move for and interacting with many co-performers, and has had to rehearse and perform for many thousands of hours over the years," according to the TMZ report.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Wednesday's development comes about a day after FOX News reported that Samuel Ingham, Britney Spears' lawyer of 13 years, had resigned. On the same day of Ingham's reported resignation, it was also revealed that her longtime manager is also stepping down.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The now-former manager, Larry Rudolph, also hinted that the singer may be considering retirement from music.

"It has been over 1 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus," Larry Rudolph wrote in a letter obtained and published by Deadline earlier in the week. "Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire."

Britney Spears was placed in conservatorship in 2008 after the singer experienced mental-health issues.

Advertisement

The singer's mother had requested a hearing for Wednesday, July 14, TMZ reports.