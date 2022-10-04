Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen fuel split rumors as they both hire divorce attorneys: reports

article

Tom Brady's rep responded to reports that the 7 time-Super Bowl champion and his wife, former supermodel Gisele Bündchen, have hired divorce attorneys.

A representative for Brady had no comment when reached by Fox News Digital about the reports.

Per Page Six, both Brady and Bündchen have hired attorneys and are figuring out how to separate their accumulated assets.

"I don’t think there will be any coming back now," a source told the outlet. "They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

According to a report from People, Brady is "trying to figure out what to do" now that Bündchen has hired a divorce attorney.

The couple has reportedly been spending time apart from one another, with Bündchen just being spotted Monday in Miami without her wedding ring .

