87-year-old man pinned in car after crashing into semi-truck trailer on Pontiac Trail

An elderly driver suffered only minor injuries after a dramatic crash into a semi-truck's trailer in Oakland County Tuesday morning.

The backstory:

The 87-year-old driver struck the semi's trailer at 7:15 a.m. in the 3000 block of Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office released a photo showing the dramatic damage to the man's car.

The truck was entering the Walmart parking lot at the time of the crash, leaving the elderly man pinned in his car.

Members of the Commerce Fire Department responded, extricating the driver. He was transported to Henry Ford Hospital in Novi, where he was evaluated for injuries that are believed to be minor.

The driver of the semi-truck was issued a citation in connection with the crash. No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office released a statement reminding drivers to be cautious near commercial driveways and intersections, especially when large commercial vehicles are entering or exiting.